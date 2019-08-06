MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With school being back in session today for Mobile County public schools, you can expect more traffic on the roads.
Make sure you slow down in those school zones. The speed limit is usually 15 miles per hour.
There are several ways you can tell school zones are in effect. These include yellow flashing lights and crossing guards at crosswalks.
But speed isn't the only concern. So is distracted driving, so make sure you're paying attention and put down those cell phones.
Also, no texting while driving. Keep those eyes on the road at all times.
The Mobile Police Department will have increased patrols around school zones, making sure drivers abide by the rules.
And, those include the laws regarding school buses.
Never drive around a stopped bus.
Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and be prepared to stop.
When you see the red flashing lights, that means the bus is stopped and children are getting on and off. You must stop your vehicle and wait until the red lights stop flashing and the extended stop arm is withdrawn and the bus starts moving again.
Those caught breaking the rules will be ticketed.
