MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman accused of abusing her granddaughter by placing the child's arms in boiling water.
Jacqueline Johnson, 46, was silent as deputies led her to a patrol car at the sheriff's office substation in Theodore.
According to investigators, Johnson caught the one-year-old child playing in a toilet. Johnson said she washed the girl's hands in hot water, but investigators said the child suffered second-degree burns that appear to be caused by boiling water.
Deputies said Johnson waited five hours after the child was scalded before she took the girl to the hospital.
An investigator said the child suffered permanent damage to her hands.
