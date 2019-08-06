Mobile County heads back to school

This morning it was back to school for kids in Mobile County.
Hundreds of cars and kids filled the drop off lines at schools like Phillips Preparatory Middle School and Mary B. Austin Elementary School.
For Phillips Prep, it’s a fresh start with a new principal and introduction of the International Baccalaureate, or I.B. program, while some were dropping their kids off at school for the first time.
Regardless, kids, teachers and parents tell FOX10 the first day of a new school year is always something to get excited about.
“I guess we’re all excited because I’m ready to see my friends, I’m ready to see my new teachers, and see my old teachers," said Edward Lee, a fifth grader at Mary B. Austin Elementary.
Baldwin County Public Schools still have a week or so before heading back to class.
Gulf Shores City Schools first day is this Friday.
