MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Children in daycare, head start,public or private school must have up to date immunization records to attend school, so don't wait until the last minute!
If you still need to get your kids shots, there is a way to avoid long lines at the health department's downtown center.
"It's been very busy at our downtown facility, which in the past was our main immunization clinic."
You can get your child vaccinated. you can visit any of the health department's sites scattered throughout Mobile county.
Whether for or against vaccinations…
"I think that it should be the parents choice."
Parents understand the importance of getting their kids shots.
"We have to do it because it's a requirement for the school, but if it was my choice they wouldn't have it."
Though some parents understand others wanting it to be their own choice, they say all students health should be taken into consideration.
"I do think it's important, not only for your child's health but for the other children that are in the school with them."
Religious exemptions are still accepted in the state, which must also be on file by the first day.
Anyone requesting an exemption may do so by appointment only at the health department's Keeler Memorial building.
