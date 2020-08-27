The Mobile County Health Department is explaining why there was such a big jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday,
Health department officials say the 188 cases reported Wednesday were due to batch processing by two laboratories.
So, what does it look like Thursday?
A drop of almost two thirds.
66 cases were reported in Thursday's report.
But Mobile County has gone over the 12,000 mark in cases.
One additional death is reported.
And health department officials say data on the number of hospitalized patients was not available Thursday.
It had been 129 in Wednesday's report.
