With school beginning in our area, will in-class instruction increase COVID-19 transmission rates?
Mobile County's Health Officer gave his thoughts in an interview with FOX10 News
Dr. Bernard Eichold says the percent of lab tests showing positive for coronavirus last week was 16 percent.
But the White House has said that it doesn't consider community transmission rates under control until that hits about 3 to 5 percent, and Dr. Eichold says he can't say how quickly we'll get to that point.
But he says the start of school is very important.
Dr. Eichold said, "Whether the in-class situation is going to increase the transmission rates, it probably will. Just anytime you gather people in close proximity, we're going to have increased spread of COVID-19. But we are very cautious in working with the school system to make it safe and we'll just have to watch the data and respond accordingly as tests become positive."
And a lot of people, especially parents, will be watching the data.
