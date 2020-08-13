Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold talked to FOX10 News Thursday afternoon about what he called the challenges of playing football during this pandemic.
School systems and even college football conferences have been wrestling with questions of COVID-19 and safety for athletes.
FOX10 News asked Dr. Eichold specifically about high school football and transmission of the coronavirus.
He posed an example: players running down the field, their team down by three points, and lining up on the line of scrimmage.
Dr. Eichold said, "The young athletes are going to be breathing very hard. They're in close proximity with each other. There's a high probability of transmission of COVID-19 if somebody is infected, but we will have to deal with those on an individual basis. The challenge is that we have problems with young people who have underlying health conditions and being overweight is an underlying health condition, so we're really just going to have to watch it very closely."
Dr. Eichold also expressed concerns about gatherings in the stands, too: grandparents and others in close proximity with each other.
