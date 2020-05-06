After registering new cases in the mid-20s for the past three days, COVID cases jumped into the forties, Mobile County Health Department officials announced Wednesday.
After three days of cases of 27, 26, 26, the health department reported a jump of 44 cases reported on Tuesday, May 5.
Meantime, the Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.
The health department also announced Wednesday it will be expanding testing access at all of its clinic sites around the county next week.
Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold was asked if he foresaw another "stay at home" order on May 15th.
Eichold said, "I do not see another stay at home order unless we end up with a second wave that's occured which is significant. It was worse than the first wave in 1918 and we're trying to avoid that with good education."
