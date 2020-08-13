That word comes from the Mobile County Unified Command, made up of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold, and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood.
The command says, for the past week, the percent of lab tests showing positive for coronavirus was 16 percent.
It says that is down from 22 percent reported in early July, and the numbers have been declining since then.
Dr. Eichold says there's been a decrease in cases, too, and he credits the mask ordinance for the decreases.
He says the ordinance isn't perfect, but it appears to be having a beneficial effect.
Dr. Eichold said, "We're at percent positive rates 14 to 16 percent. The goal out of the White House was 3 to 5 percent positive rates of PCR testing, but we were as high as 21.5 at the beginning of July and now down to about 14, and it continues to show a decrease in cases each day."
Dr. Eichold says he wants to thank the community for following the ordinance and guidelines but, that while the numbers show community spread is decreasing, it's not over and we have a long way to go.
