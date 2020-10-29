The Mobile County License Commission and Revenue Commission offices in Eight Mile and Citronelle will be closed on Friday, October 30, due to power outages from Hurricane Zeta.
The following locations will be open on Friday, October 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
REVENUE COMMISSION
Michael Square - 3925 Michael Blvd, Suite G
Theodore - 5808 Hwy 90 West, Suite G
Downtown - 151 Government Street
LICENSE COMMISSION
Michael Square - 3925 Michael Blvd, Suite F
Theodore - 5808 Hwy 90 West, Suite D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.