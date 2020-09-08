MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile County man died Monday in a motorcycle crash on Moffett Road.
Mobile Police said 28-year-old Shaun Ritz was heading east when his motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle near Larkwood Drive around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said Ritz was killed on impact.
Another motorcycle was also involved in the wreck and that rider suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was not hurt.
Police believe the motorcycles were speeding when they crashed.
