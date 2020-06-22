Some mixed news concerning COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
Mobile County apparently had its largest number of cases last week since the county health department has been putting out its report.
Health department officials say we are seeing what they call a "simmering of community transmission."
The Mobile County health report released Monday afternoon said there were 292 cases last week.
That would be the largest number since the department began publishing its reports in mid-March.
Monday afternoon, the county stood at 3036 cases, and officials said they're seeing a change in the age groups getting the virus.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "The age group of our most recent cases are much younger, so these are the age groups that are moving about in the community, have less severe illness, fewer complications, and they are the ones who are responsible for what we call community transmission."
But, in Monday's report, Mobile was third in the state with the number of cases behind Montgomery and Jefferson County, which passed Mobile County in Monday's report.
Mobile County health officials said they are also encouraged by the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths going down over six weeks.
What's more, health officials say the "percent positive" has not changed in about seven weeks, standing at about ten to eleven percent positive.
But they say they are concerned because the volume of tests are going down.
The number of cases in Baldwin County Monday was 422 with nine deaths.
