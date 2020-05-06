Mobile County Public School officials announced plans Wednesday for graduating seniors in the wake of the coronavirus.
The announcement came on what was already a special day for seniors at Murphy High School.
They were driving the horseshoe at the school Wednesday morning picking up their caps and gowns.
Those students and others will be able to wear their gaps and gowns for upcoming graduation ceremonies, and there will be separate ones for each high school.
Rena Phillips, Communication Director for the Mobile County Public School System, said, "Students from twelve of our high schools will be graduating at Ladd Peebles Stadium. They'll be able to walk across the stadium in their cap and gown and their family will be able to watch from their cars."
The state education superintendent gave all students until June 5th to finish work to graduate, so the ceremonies will happen the fifth or later, and they will be videotaped.
Baldwin County Public Schools say they haven't finalized their plans yet.
They say they're considering options and talking to principals about how to best honor their graduates.
Here is more information from the Mobile County Public School System:
The Mobile County Public School System announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
Traditional graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but school leaders said they are committed to providing a memorable experience for graduates.
Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill released the following details:
• Each school's principal will air on social media, mcpssTV, and Fox 10.6 the announcement of each school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, and top scholars on the school’s originally scheduled graduation day.
• To recognize all graduates, MCPSS is printing individualized yard signs for our graduates. The sign will include the graduate’s name and school logo in the school’s colors. Each student will be notified of how and when each school will disseminate the signs in the near future.
• All MCPSS graduation ceremonies will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on a designated date and time for each MCPSS high school.
• Parents are to BRING graduates at the designated date and time to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. ALL FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE STUDENT MUST BE IN ONE VEHICLE.
• The students, dressed in cap and gown, will be dropped off at a designated stop.
• The graduate will walk to the designated staging area and will be announced to walk across the stage to receive his/her high school diploma.
• The family, REMAINING IN THE CAR, will be directed near the stage area to watch the graduate receive his/her diploma.
• After the diploma is awarded and before the graduate leaves the stage, there will be a photographer on site to take a picture of the student and principal.
• Once the graduate leaves the stage, a separate photographer will be on hand to take individual shots, if desired. You will receive more detailed information from your school very soon.
• The graduation ceremony will be filmed live. Once the entire ceremony has been completed, the footage will be edited, to include speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, to create a full graduation ceremony.
• Each ceremony will be aired on a particular date and time. Each graduate will receive a free-of-charge DVD of the memorable ceremony.
• A letter to include specific details will be sent either later this afternoon or tomorrow to each of you from your respective high school principal.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS / PARAMETERS:
• ONLY ONE car will be admitted per graduate and the graduate MUST be dropped off at the designated location in the ONE designated car.
• Out of respect for the graduates, honking of horns WILL NOT be allowed. Everyone will need to be respectful to allow parents to hear their child’s name being called.
Threadgill said, "The process of a virtual graduation is new to all of us. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor our graduates. Knowing that there may be some unforeseen matters which may cause some small delays during the filming, we request your patience and understanding as we work through this matter TOGETHER."
The school system said it will work with professional crews to help make the experience exciting and memorable for students and parents.
Graduation schedules for each school will be announced by the principals.
