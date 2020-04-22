MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System said it has canceled all feeding programs on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said, "This decision was made to ensure the safety of all involved in the feeding program, including our workers, volunteers, parents and students."
The system will resume serving meals on Friday with normal hours.
