MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System postponed middle school sports set to play in Fall 2020.
There has been no decision made yet on high school sports, but teams may continue practicing with proper precautions.
On Thursday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association said it is up to local school systems to determine if their students will be participating in fall sports.
Spokesperson Rena Philips said MCPSS will assess COVID-19 numbers in Mobile County and AHSAA's newly announced guidelines.
