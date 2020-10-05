Mobile County Public Schools welcome back wave of students to classrooms

The first day at a new school is always nerve racking, but making the jump from elementary to middle school was a little easier Monday morning for several sixth graders at Denton Magnet School.
"We're all like really excited, where am I going to go, what are we going to do today?"said Zoe Bame, a sixth grader at Denton.
Pre-K, Kindergarteners, first, six, and ninth graders all returned to Mobile County Public School classrooms.
They are one of several waves of kids being phased back into the traditional school setting after COVID forced schools to close last spring.
Its the sixth week of school for kids, but the first time in nearly seven months students have filled these hallways.
"They're very comfortable with getting started, they've gotten used to their teachers, and its actually fun to see those who were online physically in person now to kind of make that connection," said Shaniqua Washington, a Sixth Grade U.S. History Teacher at Denton.
Schools are working overtime to keep students and staff healthy, with social distancing, a strict disinfecting schedule, and having parents check their kids for symptoms every morning before leaving home.
Each parent has the choice of sending their child back to school, or keeping them home based on their comfort level.
Most all kids headed back to classroom this morning more excited than nervous, as they're reunited with their friends.
"I missed them a lot because I didn't really get to see them a lot because I was just staying at home sitting," said Sixth Grader Amelia Fisher.
Mobile County Public Schools will continue phasing in students throughout the month.
They will do so in waves of select grade levels each week now through October 19th.
