The Mobile County Public School System’s summer meal program is up and running at 28 sites across the area — plus buses are creating new options for food. And, the program is open to all children under the age of 18.
For locations and more information, you can check out the Mobile County Public School System website at https://www.mcpss.com/summerfeeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.