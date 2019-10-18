MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System has announced that, with the exception of two games against Baldwin County teams, all Mobile County Public Schools football games will be held Friday night.
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips said via email, "We have met with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency to come to this decision. We advise our fans to dress for rainy weather. Our teams and our opposing teams are looking forward to playing tonight."
These games will be held tonight: Murphy at Baker; Davidson at Theodore; Vigor at Citronelle; Hillcrest at Williamson; McGill at Bryant; B.C. Rain at St. Paul's; LeFlore at Satsuma. These games will be held on Saturday: Spanish Fort at Blount and Mary G. Montgomery at Foley.
On Thursday, the Baldwin County Public School System made the decision to cancel all school events scheduled for Friday evening, including sports events and after school care due to the possibility of tropical weather. The football games in Bandwin County were rescheduled for Saturday, October 19.
In Escambia County, Florida, on Friday, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced that Escambia School District High School football games previously canceled due to adverse weather conditions have been rescheduled.
