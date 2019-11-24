Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran released a statement Sunday following the death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.
Williams was gunned down at a gas station in Hayneville late Saturday night.
Sheriff Cochran wrote, "I was very sad to receive the news about the shooting death of Sheriff John Williams. Sheriff Williams was one of the most well-liked and well-respected Sheriffs in our Association. He was known as "Big John" not just because of his height, but because of his deep commanding voice and his very large command presence. I am honored that I was able to work with him over the last 12 years through the Sheriff's Association. However, the greatest honor was being able to call Big John my friend."
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. He was taken into custody about four hours after Williams was killed.
Sheriff Williams was a Lowndes County native who started volunteering as a reserve deputy in 1978. He also worked for Hayneville police before joining the sheriff’s department full-time in 1987 and being appointed chief deputy in 1990. He was elected sheriff in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.