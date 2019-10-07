UPDATE: MCSO Captain Paul Burch says deputies responded to a shots fired call on West Markis Circle in Eight Mile.
Burch says one deputy fired shots at the suspect. No one was hit or injured. The suspect was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
