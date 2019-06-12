Mobile County Sheriff’s Office helps rescue kidnapped infant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue an infant who had been reported kidnapped.
According to officials, the child's mother, Marie Childress, was picked up by deputies for panhandling on June 6 and taken to McKemie Place, a shelter for homeless women. Childress told caseworkers that her infant daughter had been kidnapped by another woman, identified as Kayla Singleton.
Investigators said Childress was pregnant and living in Wisconsin last year when she met a man online. The man was moving to Mobile and wanted Childress to join him. She told investigators that they moved into a home with Kayla Singleton.
While she was living in the house, the sheriff's office said Childress was locked in a room, beaten, and held without food.
In September, Childress was rushed to the hospital and had her baby. According to investigators, Singleton went to the hospital and threatened Childress and said that DHR would not allow her to keep the baby due to outstanding warrants in Wisconsin. Deputies said Singleton made the story up. Childress was not wanted in Wisconsin and there are no outstanding warrants.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Childress is mentally challenged, and she believes Singleton's name was used on the baby's birth certificate.
After the birth of the child, investigators said Childress had been staying with Singleton going from hotel to hotel. Officials said Childress was forced to panhandle to get money for food.
After she was picked up and reported the kidnapping on June 6, investigators pieced together the timeline of events from Childress and U.S. Marshals were able to find the child in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Childress was reunited with her child on June 11.
Investigators said charges are pending in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.