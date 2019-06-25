Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies will begin exhuming graves at Heritage Memorial Gardens Wednesday morning at 6 am.
"Check 'em but put them people back at peace in that ground, let them lay in peace," said James Jones.
The cemetery on Cheeseman avenue in Prichard has been the subject of an investigation by Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are investigating claims that bodies are missing and caskets have been dug up and re-used.
Some residents in the area told FOX 10 News over the weekend that a bad odor from the graveyard is seeping into their homes. Other residents we spoke to Tuesday, didn't agree.
"I have not smelled any smells," said Victoria Ransom, who lives near the graveyard. "Concern for the families, but I don't feel any danger of it."
"Listen to me son, listen to me, ain't no smell coming out this ground," James Jones, a neighbor who's lived in the area for more than 4 decades said.
The Sheriff's Office said they have enough evidence to began digging and all they needed was permission from family members and a court order.
"We're going to have to start opening some of these grave sites to see what's in there. To either substantiate or disapprove these allegations," Captain Paul Burch with MCSO said.
Cederick McMillian, the man who's at the center of the investigation, is said to be the owner of the cemetery. He was in court today on SORNA violation charges. Today his probation was partially revoked and he won't serve more jail time for that charge.
