MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking. It happened early Thursday afternoon near Highway 98, just north of Semmes.

The car sat on the side of the road after crashing into a fence near a church.

The sheriff's office told FOX10 News it started after the driver tried to give two people a ride. That's when they tried to rob him.

That's all we were told by authorities but witnesses on scene told us the driver said one of the suspects grabbed the gear shift while they tried to carjack him.

An altercation took place, before the car crashed. No other information was given.