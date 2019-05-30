MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- B.C. Rain High School is making history. Students are building an airplane.
Work starts next week.
Organizers are looking help with the project — both from students and mentors.
To sign up, you can call Signature Academy Specialist Amanda Prowell at 251-221-3233, or you can email Amanda at aprowell@mcpss.com.
