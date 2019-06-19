60 students from around Mobile County will be getting experience in a job field they're interested in.
It's part of a summer internship program sponsored by Mobile County and other groups.
They make up the 2019 "STEP" class.
The high school and college students intern at various businesses for the summer and get experience in fields like engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing.
Organizers say the interns will also earn full time wages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.