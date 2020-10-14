MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has been named Alabama's Superintendent of the Year, according to MCPSS.
The MCPSS said he was recognized Wednesday morning by his colleagues at the School Superintendents of Alabama conference in Florence for his leadership, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Very seldomly am I speechless, but today, I am speechless," Threadgill said in a statement published on social media by the school system. "Beyond anything, I am both humble and grateful for the opportunity to represent the State of Alabama. Thanks to each individual who has supported me and those whose shoulders I stand upon who have mentored me along the way."
Threadgill went on to state, "Today is only the beginning of continuing my passion and dedication to the education of children. I am proud of Mobile County Public Schools and the opportunity to bring this recognition home to #TeamMCPSSS, and to Mobile, Alabama. I am truly blessed beyond measure to represent not myself but the entire MCPSS family as Superintendent of the Year for the State of Alabama."
