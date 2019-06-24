MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson issued an apology Monday for a controversial comment he posted on the Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page.

The apology was posted on his personal Facebook page and is only visible to those who are friends with Benson. A screenshot of the statement was sent to FOX10 News.

In the post, Benson wrote, "My personal belief is that while the practice of homosexuality goes against the clear teaching of scripture, I apologize to anyone that I may have offended for my mean-spirited choice of words. Jesus teaches us to love all people, even when we don't agree with their lifestyle."

In the original Facebook post, Benson was commenting on a "National Review" article earlier this month about a cake shop owner in Colorado sued after refusing to bake a gender transition cake.

In that comment, Benson wrote, "This poor guy needs to move to a place he is wanted. Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy. A real abomination."

Mobile County Treasurer addresses 'freaking queers' comment The Mobile County Treasurer talking to FOX10 News Tuesday about controversial comments posted on a Facebook page.

The comment was removed by the administrator of the Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page. A later post by the Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page said: "We wish to be absolutely clear the comments made by a Mobile County elected official are his own and they do NOT in any way reflect the policies or beliefs of the Mobile County Republican Party nor any of its other members, therefore, we do not wish for his comments to be published further on our Facebook page. He can express his comments in any way he wishes on his own page."