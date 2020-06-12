MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, Escatawpa Hollow Park is currently closed, Mobile County officials announced on Friday.
Officials say the rainfall from last weekend's storm led to the park being flooded.
County officials will notify the public when the park reopens.
