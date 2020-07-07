Mobile County Health Department officials say reported COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Mobile County.
But is that translating into hospitalizations locally?
Tuesday, the health department reported 91 cases of COVID-19.
That's up from 40.
Health department officials say the number of deaths has gone up by two, to 140, and the number of hospitalized has gone up by five.
Statewide, this is the third straight day of record hospitalizations.
Mobile health department officials talked about whether there were hospital bed shortages in Mobile.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "It's true that the percent available beds is going down and it is very low right now, maybe lower than we've seen it since this began. Part of this is due to, you know, resumption of non-essential procedures and surgeries, and the hospitals, you know, opening back up to those types of procedures. But we also know a lot of it is due to new cases of COVID that are being seen at the hospitals, so we're really concerned about this."
Mobile health department officials are concerned that an increase in cases now could translate into more hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
