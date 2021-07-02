MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal judge granted leniency on Friday to a former federal loan official and two of his siblings who admitted to conspiring to commit fraud involving a program created to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karderrius Phelion was working from his home in Mobile as a loan officer from the Small Business Administration last year when he guided people on how to make fraudulent applications for the program created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Prosecutors contended the loans totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That was well less than the punishment recommended under advisory sentencing guidelines, which called for a prison term of at least five year and three months.

Following prison, Phelion will be on supervised release for three years. He also will have to pay $84,857 in restitution to the Small Business Administration, $1,736 to the Discovery Financial Services and $17,822 to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The restitution to the Minnesota agency is related to a separate count of unemployment insurance fraud that Phelion pleaded guilty to. He admitted to submitting false online payment requests so that he could collect expanded federal unemployment benefits, also created by the CARES Act. He received 11 payments from May 17, 2020, through July 26 of last year even though he was working and living in Alabama.

Defense attorney Marcus McCrory argued for leniency. He wrote in a court filing that the “pre-sentence report confirms Mr. Phelion has solid family support, he is a well-educated individual and a responsible adult. He respectfully requests the Court’s favorable consideration given his history of an offense free life. He has been a quality individual in both completing his education and his consistent employment history with an ever-increasing level of job responsibility. Mr. Phelion has strong family ties.”

The judge also sentenced Phelion’s brother, Kashunte Tate, and his sister, Khadijah Tate. Kashunte Tate will spend six months behind bars. Khadijah Tate got a 60-day sentence.

Those sentences also were less than advisory guidelines.

Previously, the judge sentenced co-defendants Courtney Phelion and Brittney Bettison to 60 and 90 days of home confinement, respectively.

A sixth defendant has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.