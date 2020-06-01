MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Sunday afternoon's protests in Mobile grew to be much larger than the 200-or so people who initially gathered at Mardi Gras Park, hundreds making their way through the streets downtown in solidarity with George Floyd.
As hundreds kept marching through Downtown Mobile dozens branched off to Cathedral Square to take part in a silent protest.
A deeply profound moment was captured when dozens of demonstrators began counting second by second the nearly 9 minutes a fired Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck as he lay dying in the street.
"The police are here to serve and protect and while most of them do the ones that don't it's just they need to be called out they need to be brought to our attention," said Erin Knowles.
Chief Lawrence Battiste stood by their side to hear them out as they grieved, not only over Floyd's death, but of many other black men and women who have died at the hands of police officers across the country.
"You just cannot actually kill a person, you just can't do it. The man was dead for two minutes and hestill killin him what he trying to do kill him again?" said Gregory Jones.
The crowd--diverse, people of all ages, races and walks of life coming together.
"We have to stand up for people and we have to stand in solidarity with them and we have to help uplift them."
Many of them were thinking of the people they love.
"I just want my boys to live and become something. They good boys."
Some, like Eva Boyd, who brought her 11-yr-old grandson, Emmanuel, hope the children of today can pass on the experience to future generations.
"I would always tell them that one day you're gonna be a man and there's just certain things you can and cannot do just because it's the way it is so i want him to be up front with this so he will see," said Boyd.
Many people demonstrating say it doesn’t stop there.
They say they are fueled to make a difference whether it be voting, continuing to voice themselves on social media or putting more pressure on local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.