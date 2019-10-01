MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile bone doctor on Tuesday pleaded guilty to writing illegal prescriptions.
Dr. Thomas Dempsey already had surrendered his medical license in July of last year after the state Board of Medical Examiners filed an administrative complaint against him.
Dempsey is one of several area physicians to be ensnared in an ongoing federal crackdown on prescription drug abuse. He admitted that while on a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, in June of last year, he left pre-signed prescription sheets for an employee of Orthopedic Quick Care to give out to patients.
Court records show that staff, under his instructions, gave out 37 prescriptions – including for oxycodone – to established patients who had appointments from June 4 to June 8 of last year. During that period, according to court documents, a physician’s assistant at the medical practice saw the patients, and employees printed out patients’ prescription information on blank sheets that had Dempsey’s signature.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set Dempsey’s sentencing for Jan. 6. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but the actual punishment almost certainly will be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.
The administrative complaint filed against Dempsey by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners indicates that a government agency reported that he was over-prescribing drugs and having inappropriate relationships with patients.
The complaint alleged that Dempsey had “special patients” who would be escorted to the only room at the office that locked.
“The patients are told to fully undress so that Dr. Dempsey can massage them with grapeseed oil,” the complaint states.
The complaint alleged that Dempsey told those patients that grapeseed oil had health benefits and that he would prescribe them higher doses of drugs than other patients.
The complaint cited witnesses who accused the doctor of ordering unnecessary medical tests. For example, according to the complaint, Dempsey ordered x-ray tests every four months for insured patients but every six months for those without insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.