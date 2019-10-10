MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A local doctor on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges that she illegally prescribed painkillers.
Dr. Chykeetra “Che-Che” Maltbtbia entered her plea in U.S. District Court. Prosecutors accuse her of writing Oxycodone prescriptions without a medical justification.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray did not immediately set a trial date. Prosecutors indicated in the courtroom that they expect a new indictment to replace the current one, which alleges conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Oxycodone; and possession with intent to distribute the drug.
If convicted, Maltbia faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, although under advisory sentencing guidelines, the punishment likely would be far less.
Maltbia is one of a number of Mobile-area physicians who have been accused of playing a role in a national opioid crisis.
Earlier this month, Dr. Thomas Dempsey of Mobile pleaded guilty to writing illegal prescriptions.
A federal jury in Mobile last year acquitted Dr. Richard Snellgrove of Fairhope on charges that he contributed to the overdose death of 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts.
That came after federal prosecutors won convictions in 2017 against Dr. Xiulu Ruan and Dr. John Patrick Couch, co-owners of two Physicians' Pain Specialists of Alabama clinics. A judge sentenced Ruan to 21 years in prison and imposed a 20-year sentence on Couch.
Records from the state Board of Medical Examiners indicate the Maltbia in February voluntarily surrendered her Alabama Controlled Substance certificate. As a result of that action, which was related to an investigation by the board, Maltbia – while maintaining her medical license – is prohibited from prescribing drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.