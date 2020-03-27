A Mobile doctor is talking about some of the results of what he's seeing from COVID-19 tests.
He's with an urgent care that has been testing since Monday.
Dr. Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care has been testing since Monday.
Dr. Waters says, in about one week of testing, he has already seen several positive test results.
He didn't want to go into exactly how many, but he said there is definitely community wide spread of the virus in Mobile.
Dr. Waters said, "You know, my fear is if we don't take this serious and we stay at home. We are right next door to New Orleans. New Orleans is the next epicenter and, if you talk to some of the physicians over there, it's not good. And if we don't want the same thing over, we need to start socially isolating, staying home. or we're going to run into the same problem."
Waters said he's still waiting for the results from about 100 to 200 tests he's done at his clinics.
Dr. Waters said, "I don't want anybody to panic. It's hard to say how prevalent the virus is, and here's the problem. We haven't been testing. Without testing and without doing community wide testing, we have no idea how prevalent this virus is and that's part of the problem. Once we can test more in more sites, just amp up the process, then we can see how much is actually out there."
