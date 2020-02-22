Mobile Police say a woman was shot and wounded Friday night and the suspect in the case turned the gun on himself and was killed.
They say this happened shortly after 11:00 in the 2500 block of Halls Mill Road.
Police say the incident also heavily damaged a church.
Kula Gandy with True Cornerstone Church of the Apostolic Faith said, "We were actually right next door, so we saw it when the car rammed."
Gandy says she was just ending a conference when she saw a vehicle crash into the church.
When asked what was going on, Gandy said, "Oh, my gosh. What in the world was going on?
Mobile Police say they answered a report of one shot and found a woman on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Gandy said, "My girls were with us and, so, it was a shock. It was something I never, never want to experience again."
Police say the suspect fled the scene as they arrived, but they chased him and he came back to the location.
As officers approached, police say the suspect fired a self-inflicted gunshot, that officers returned fire, hitting the suspect's rear bumper, but the suspect pulled the gun on himself and was killed.
Police say his vehicle then crashed into the church.
Gandy said, "This whole wall has just been completely, completely demolished where the car ran."
We talked to a person who lives nearby but didn't want to be identified.
She said, "We don't know how to live these days. We don't know if you step out our door that you're going to get shot down."
Police haven't released any names.
They say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Gandy said, "The young lady who he shot, she was on the ground. After he sped off, we came over here and we were praying for her and she was already praying. She was already calling on Jesus. Her faith was not shaken at all."
Gandy says the church will have services Sunday.
They're also collecting to make repairs.
Here are two links if you would like to help:
paypal.me/truecornerstone
