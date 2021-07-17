MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department held its first Smoke Alarm Blitz of the year, all in an effort to prevent fire-related injures at home.

Mobile Firefighters installed up to three, free smoke alarms in neighborhoods in the Toulminville community.

Since the beginning of 2021, the city of Mobile has seen five fire-related fatalities and dozens of fire-related injuries, a vast majority of those fires happening in Toulminville neighborhoods.

"As we're out in the community, we're educating on fire prevention, what not to do in your homes, space heaters, pots on the stove left unattended while they're cooking, said Mobile Fire-Rescue Department PIO, Steven Millhouse.

Millhouse said operational smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, "working smoke alarms, can and do save lives, it has been proven."

Samuel Edwards has lived in the Toulminville community since 1943 and said it had been 10 years since he had a working fire alarm.

Edwards said he now feels a lot safer in his home, "I felt a ton better...I can rest better now."

Mobile Fire-Rescue were able to install three smoke alarms in under 10 minutes.

The department plans to host another Smoke Alarm Blitz in a different Mobile community, quarterly.

Mobile residents may pre-register by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or calling (251) 208-7484.