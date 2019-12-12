The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and Make-A-Wish Alabama have partnered to create a charity calendar. The calendar, which is designed to raise funds for local kids, features Mobile firefighters and Wish kids together, participating in firefighting action.
The 2020 MFRD Wish calendar is available for $20 (additional charge for shipping), and 100% of the proceeds are guaranteed to go directly to Make-A-Wish Alabama. Thus, ensuring that your purchase sends a generous donation that will help make wishes come true.
2020 Wish Calendars are available for purchase:
• Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis St.
• MFRD Supply Division, 2851 Old Shell Rd.
or online at
