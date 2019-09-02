MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Hurricane Dorian menaces the Atlantic, members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are currently mobilizing as they prepare to deploy for hurricane relief in Florida.
MFRD's Urban Search & Rescue team, designated Alabama Task Force-1, is comprised of an elite group of firefighters who are highly trained in rope rescue and rappelling techniques.
According to the MFRD, this team is equipped to handle a variety of industrial rescue incidents involving victim entrapment and extrication from areas like building collapse, ships and oil rigs. The USAR Team is also extensively trained in confined space, trench rescue, water rescue, and building collapse rescue techniques.
USAR is prepared for a Type-1 deployment with water assets, with departure from Mobile set for 09:00 hours, when they will travel to a staging area near Jacksonville, Fla., awaiting orders.
(0) comments
