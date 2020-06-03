Mobile Fire-Rescue is recognizing Antwan K. Washington as the April 2020 Firefighter of the Month.
The department released the following information:
"With most of the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months, the majority of our attention was (and still is) demanded in COVID-19 preparation, response, and prevention. However, we would be remiss if we did not rightfully recognize firefighters deserving due to their work above and beyond the normal call of duty.
Beginning his career as a public servant with Mobile Fire-Rescue in March of 2018, Firefighter Antwan K. Washington is the epitome of what a firefighter should be. His first day on this job, he was told to take every opportunity he could to better himself. He has done this and more. Antwan is a hard charger on the fire ground, as well as a top notch EMT-B. Antwan has a work ethic second to none.
Firefighter Washington has held a very busy schedule since joining MFRD. During his tenure, he has held two jobs while attending paramedic school at The University of South Alabama.
Antwan is also a member of the Mobile Fire Combat Challenge Team. This team works tirelessly every first off day to train, prepare, and improve themselves for competitive challenges. Members of the team dedicate themselves to training and competitions, which are held all over the country. Because of his drive and trustworthiness, FF Washington is a part of a group of select few who are invited to assist the MFRD training staff with the new recruits during the most tedious week of fire training - SCBA week.
Even with his extremely busy schedule, Firefighter Washington always makes time, rises to the occasion, and devotes himself fully to every commitment, every day.
Therefore, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department proudly recognizes Firefighter Antwan K. Washington as the April 2020 Firefighter of the Month."
