Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the 1600 block of Octavia Drive E Friday night for reports of a home on fire in the area.
They say upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed flames and large amounts of smoke were visible from a single-story, brick-veneer, residential structure.
Fire scene operations were immediately established, as fire suppression teams entered the home to search for the fire. With charged hose lines in tow, crews located the base of the fire and began their initial fire attack.
Search and rescue teams swept through the home in search of any potential occupants trapped inside. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the structure prior to MFRD arrival on scene.
After approximately thirty-five (35) minutes, all signs of flames were successfully extinguished. At which point, crews ventilated any remnants of smoke and toxic gases.
Fire Investigators interviewed tenants and neighbors for witness accounts. After a detailed canvas of the scene, Investigators were led to a burned-out space heater in a bedroom. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, stemming from an overworked and improperly utilized space heater.
There were no injuries to civilians nor firefighters during the incident.
