MOBILE, Ala. (WALA ) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 2200 block of Woodlea Court North just before noon Saturday.
MFRD reports firefighters arrived on scene to heavy flames visible through the roof of a single-story home.
No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, MFRD says.
The fire was fully extinguished in fewer than 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported from scene.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says the cause of the fire will be investigated.
