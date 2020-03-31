MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- So far six Mobile firefighters and one police officer have tested positive for antibodies related to COVID-19.
The city’s public safety director, James Barber, says the numbers so far are a relief considering the constant contact first responders have with so many people.
“Our job is to take care of the city… the health of the city and we take that very seriously and to be able to to do that, the health of our responders is very important.”
Mobile Fire Chief Mark Sealy Says protecting our community can be a dangerous job.
COVID-19 has only heightened that risk for our first responders.
In a time when the best thing to do is stay home they’re risking their health to keep our families safe.
“We go into harm's way and we’re fighting an invisible enemy in this war.”
They save lives, but they’re not immune.
Up until Monday only sick people were being tested for COVID-19, but now first responders who have not shown any symptoms are also being tested.
Barber says 131 first responders were tested at Infirmary Health’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic on Monday using rapid blood kits that detect COVID-19 antibodies, with more tested today.
Chief Sealy says so far preliminary tests have detected COVID-19 antibodies in 6 firefighters who are now quarantined at home, along with one Mobile police officer.
This could mean they currently have the virus or unknowingly had it before.
“We will continue that testing until we have a sufficient sample size, but I do think it will give us a better idea of what may be out there that’s not showing any symptoms and has carried the virus or has already had the virus,” said Barber.
Positive rapid tests are followed by a nasal swab to see if they are contagious.
As the virus continues to spread first responders are doing their best, not just to protect themselves, but the community too.
“The reason we tested them to begin with… every one of them, is because we send our men and women into the living rooms of our citizens every day and so we wanna make sure that we protect the citizens from our responders as well.”
Chief Sealy says all 480 people in his department will be tested.
