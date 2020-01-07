Mobile has a weapon in the fight against crime and terrorism.
The city showed off its new police vessel Tuesday called the "Guardian."
It's a 34 foot maritime security boat with sophisticated detection devices.
The vessel was bought through a $367,000 Department of Homeland Security-FEMA grant.
Mobile Public Services Director James Barber said, "Not only does it guard the port against possible criminal activity, but national security interests such as terrorism, which is also a big concern on the national level especially at our port, but it also will conduct search and rescue operations. Just last month, I believe, our own marine unit removed some fishermen that went down in the bay or here in the northern part of the bay."
No city money was used to buy the watercraft.
