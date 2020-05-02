MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Like many small business owners, Christian Simmons has worked hard to build his business from nothing.
“We’ve been lumped in with these larger, corporate gyms such as planet fitness or club 4 fitness that may see thousands of people a day.”
Seven years in, he considers the 200 members of his gym--Solid fitness--family.
He says one of the hardest things he’s had to do is ask his members to continue paying their membership to make sure they have a place to come back to once they can open up again.
“I’ve never had to do that before. I don’t like doing that. I don’t think it’s fair to them. I want to work and I want to earn my money. I don’t want to ask people to pay for something that they’re not using.”
He says that time is overdue.
“The rules apply, should apply everywhere. If it’s half capacity at places that are able to re-open then it should be half capacity here.”
Simmons says it’s not about vanity or even money.
“I don’t think that my people are at risk. I think that they’re healthier because of us, not in spite of us. I have clients that we’re helping every day with autoimmune disorders, orthopedic issues, high blood pressure, high cholesterol.”
Other small gyms across Mobile say describing the past few weeks as challenging is an understatement.
Even before the governor’s orders were put in place, Mission Fitness in Midtown said they limited class sizes and boosted cleaning practices.
Like Solid Fitness, they have turned to teaching some of their sessions online.
Many people have taken to local parks to maintain their fitness.
“You know, it’s just been tough trying to get that extra exercise in whether it’s doing squats at home or coming out to the park riding that’s just typically been my days since quarantine,” said Johnathan Matt, who is more than ready to get back in the gym.
“I’m a little bit of a germaphobe myself so I'm like as long as everything is wiped down and cleaned to the states guidelines, they open it, ima be there.”
Others are a little wary.
“Personally I don’t think I would go yet. I would just wait and see a little while,” said Jordan Crane.
Simmons says social distancing in his gym would not be an issue since they normally only see about 12 people inside at a time.
He says he will open the moment he can.
Full statement from Mission Fitness:
Describing these past weeks as challenging would be a gross understatement but being a small Mobile business has been a big benefit in some instances of this pandemic and the resulting regulations. Because of our size, we’ve been able to stay nimble, pivot quickly and adjust repeatedly to meet the needs of our members and community. Even prior to the governor’s mandated closure of fitness facilities we chose to be prepared + proactive and promptly limited our class sizes, upped our already rigorous cleaning regime and launched a virtual option for our in-studio classes.Aside from the learning curve of going virtual [How big is a megabit? Why is the video blurry? What is that echo? What is Zoom?] the most challenging part has been continuing to support, encourage and stay connected to our community from afar. Essentially, how to re-create the hugs, post workout high-fives and all the love we give in person, virtually. Nothing beats a true in-person connection but seeing the smiles and getting in a sweat sesh together even virtually has made an unbearable situation bearable for this moment.Additionally challenging was our ability for outreach to our local non-profits. Each quarter, Mission Fitness members select a local non-profit to support. Through membership donations and community events we bring much needed awareness and resources to these worthy organizations. The needs of Mobile’s local non-profits don’t disappear in the wake of pandemic [or anything else for that matter] and nor does our dedication to them. But without the ability to host in-person fundraising events we were challenged to find a way to support these charities. Enter Mission’s first ever virtual challenge benefitting this quarter’s Charity of Choice, BBBS [Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama] [graphic with details attached]. Mission is donating $25 for each completed challenge card. We also created Classes for Charity, discounted class packs that can be used for virtual or in-studio classes [pending Governor’s orders] with all proceeds going directly to BBBS. Link to purchase here.Although this has been a hardship for everyone involved we’re choosing to find the positive. Along with offering several Live Stream classes each day, we now have a virtual class library of nearly 100 classes our members can watch On Demand. Pandemic or not that is an amazing benefit for our current and future members.We cannot WAIT to get back to our beautiful sunlit studio and see everyone in the flesh but this moment is about heeding the guidance of our government leaders and the experts advising them. Now more than ever our community needs us. They are depending on us to keep their spirits up. To keep them moving. To keep them connected. At Mission, we’ll continue to be innovative and resourceful to ensure that happens, no matter what.In Health+Heart,alison + mission team
