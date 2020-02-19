Winter time is flu season, but, here in Mobile, this is also Mardi Gras season.
So the Mobile County Health Department has found a way to combine the spirit of Mardi Gras with keeping you healthy.
The department is giving out free bottles of hand sanitizer.
Health officials say February is the peak of flu season.
And there's been a disturbing development.
Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, the Executive Director, Prevention & Wellness at Mobile County Health Department, said, "We did have a spike in December. We were on the decline. We thought we would continue to be on the decline but, now, it's picked back up."
Mobile County health officials say one of every ten people going to the doctor is testing positive for flu.
Starting with Thursday night's parade, health department officials will be at the front of parades giving out bottles of hand sanitizer for as long as their supplies last.
And they say the sanitizer not only helps with the flu.
Dr. Woods-Crawford said, "We are declared an outbreak county for hepatitis A. We do have vaccines that are available for hepatitis A here at Mobile County, but we just want to spread the awareness."
Health officials say they are also watching the latest developments concerning the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was shipping 400 coronavirus test kits domestically and internationally.
Alabama state health officials tell FOX10 News they didn't receive any of the kits, that they were shipped to higher priority areas, but they expect to receive them in the future.
Dr. Woods-Crawford said, "We don't have any local cases. We don't have any cases in the state of Alabama. We are working with several of our partners in the community and we feel like we are a safe county."
The World Health Organization says there are 15 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States.
