It’s that time of year again! Fox 10 News is partnering with the American Heart Association again this year to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke within our communities. Heart disease is our #1 killer. Many of us know someone who has been touched by heart disease or stroke. We are going to fight back by raising funds and walking in our local Heart Walk.
EVENT DETAILS
Mobile Heart Walk
Saturday, Oct. 5
University of South Alabama
5950 Old Shell Road
Mobile, AL 36608
8 am
