McINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) -- The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department reports a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
The department responded at 12:52 a.m. for a structure fire on Roy and Loyla Road. Firefighters arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully involved.
Also responding were firefighters from the Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Wagarville VFD, ASAP EMS of Alabama and CWEMC.
