The Mobile chapter of Buffalo Soldiers is hosting its annual gala on August 3rd.
People from all over the country are expected to attend. The event is part of the 153rd reunion conference. The Buffalo Soldiers were an Army group of soldiers enlisted after Congress passed legislation in 1866 that allowed African-Americans to enlist in the military.
Organizers say, "This reunion is dedicated to honoring our Living Legends, Trooper Henri LeGendre, Trooper Bruce Dennis, Trooper Waldo Henderson and Trooper John Nichols, who served our country with valor, nobility and distinction. We will bestow special recognition to these four members whose service continues as they educate our communities about the contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers."
Former labor secretary Alexis Herman will be the guest speaker.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Buffalo Soldiers Annual Banquet
- Saturday, August 3
- 7PM
- Holiday Inn
- Downtown Mobile
