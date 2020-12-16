MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Pfizer's COVID vaccine continues to be distributed around the country -- Mobile Infirmary began the process of administering the vaccine Wednesday morning to its frontline workers.
Mobile Infirmary administered their first doses to Dr. Cynthia Crowder-Hicks and Dr. Coby Harrison. Both doctors have been on the COVID frontlines for the last 9 months.
"It's very important for us right now to work on fixing this problem and it's going to take a lot of work but this is one step in the right direction," said Dr. Crowder-Hicks.
"This is a huge moment! I'm excited and proud of science for being able to create this in such a short amount of time," said Dr. Harrison.
Hospital administrators calling this a "bright day" in the pandemic fight.
"I just want to say thank you to our team. This is a good day for all of the nurses and physicians that have been taking care of the patients that we serve. It's been a long 9 months," said Joe Stough, Mobile Infirmary Executive Vice President, COO.
Of the 5,000 doses they've received -- Mobile Infirmary expects to administer approximately 1,000 this week. The hospital says they've been overwhelmed by the calls of staff ready to be vaccinated.
"We have a very strong physician community. I have not had one physician say that they would not receive the vaccine. And to me that's the biggest testimony, when your physicians are willing to take the vaccine -- that's a testimony that the vaccine does work," said Susan Boudreau, Mobile Infirmary President.
As COVID cases continue to rise, these doctors hope going public will encourage others to get vaccinated.
"We've seen a lot of death right now. And that has been emotional for everyone. I think everyone here has actually questioned their own mortality since all this began. We have to take this step forward and do our part and that is accept the vaccine," said Dr. Crowder-Hicks.
"It kills one person but hardly affects another and that's more of a reason of why we should all get the vaccine. Because I may not know if I have it and I'm a medical professional. And I've seen other medical professionals not know they have this virus because the symptoms are so vague. The benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks at this point," said Dr. Harrison.
In the mean time -- they stress keep social distancing and masking up -- until the vaccine is available to everyone and can really get to work.
Mobile Infirmary will adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health's vaccination allocation plan, prioritizing vaccines for Infirmary Health employees, EMS personnel and other local providers and adopted hospitals. Adopted hospitals include: Atmore Community Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, EastPointe Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Jackson Medical Center and Monroe County Hospital.
Meanwhile, Mobile Infirmary anticipates it could have Moderna's vaccine by Christmas -- pending its approval.
