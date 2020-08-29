MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Every day since a viral video surfaced, reportedly showing Jacob Blake shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer, protests have sparked in cities across the nation.
Mobile joined in on the nationwide outcry Saturday afternoon.
“This shouldn’t happen. It's been too many times for many years and I'm only 19” said Vaughn Terrell.
Fueled by frustration, people tormented by Blake’s shooting at the hand of an officer are demanding change, yet again this summer.
“It’s almost at this point like I'm numb. It’s something that’s constantly occurring. This is nothing new and I’m finally tired so I’m here showing that I’m tired,” said Manny Gonzales.
Investigators say what started as a domestic call ended with Blake being shot seven times in the back while police tried to detain him.
The shooting, captured in a short viral video, enraging people across the country.
“I think it’s important for mobile to show up for these kind of matters because we are a very diverse and historied city and we have to do something,” said Martha Collins.
At least 100 demonstrators gathered at Mardi Gras Park in Downtown Mobile, rallying behind the nationwide protests and in support of the 29-year-old man who is now partially paralyzed.
“There is a lot of exhaustion with having to do this again and again but we don’t stop until it stops.”
Two Kenosha police officers, including the one who shot Blake, have been placed on administrative leave.
A GoFundMe has already raised more than two million dollars to help with Blake's medical and other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.